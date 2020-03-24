  • Bookmark this page

Woman named after fatal collision

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 24th March 2020 09:02

Police

We now have a tribute from Emma's family and a picture of her is available to download below.

In statement Emma's family said: "Emma was an amazing loving mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend who will be dearly missed.

"She did everything she could to help anyone and never failed to make you laugh and put a smile on your face. She was such a loving caring person and was sadly taken from us way too soon.

"Emma will remain in our hearts. We will always love and miss her."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

