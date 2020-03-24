Officer dismissed following hearing

24th March 2020

A POLICE officer has been found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.

PC Julian Crimes, who was based at Huntingdon Police Station, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of duties and responsibilities amounting to misconduct and honesty and integrity amounting to gross misconduct.

The hearing concluded on Friday (20 March) and Crimes was dismissed without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: "The public should be able to trust that police officers will always be truthful and open and act professionally at all times.

"We expect the highest standards of integrity from our officers, but PC Crimes' conduct has been found to have fallen short of our expectations.

"I hope this outcome offers some reassurance to Mr Stillwell's family that officers and staff will be held to account for their actions."

