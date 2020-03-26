Fire in the open - Littleport - East Cambs

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 26th March 2020 12:01

Fire service

Fire in the open - Littleport - East Cambs

On Tuesday (24) at 4.04pm one crew from Ely was called to a fire in the open on Woodfen Road, Littleport.

The crew arrived to find fire four seats of fire in scrubland.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 4.40pm.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.