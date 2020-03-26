  • Bookmark this page

Fire in the open - Littleport - East Cambs

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 26th March 2020 12:01

Fire in the open - Littleport - East Cambs

On Tuesday (24) at 4.04pm one crew from Ely was called to a fire in the open on Woodfen Road, Littleport.

The crew arrived to find fire four seats of fire in scrubland.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 4.40pm.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

