Jail for man who threatened to "cut up" partner

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 26th March 2020 15:36

Jonathan Collins

A MAN who violently abused his partner and threatened to "cut her up" has been jailed for more than three years.

Jonathan Collins, 44, suddenly attacked the victim on 1 November as the pair were in bed about to go to sleep. He stood up and started verbally abusing her, then put his hands around her neck until she struggled to breathe.

The next day, the victim went out to the shops, but when she returned, Collins appeared angry. She noticed he was stood next to the patio doors with a knife in his hand. He said "you are lucky I don't cut you up."

When she questioned what he meant, he said: "Do you want trouble? Because if you do I will give you trouble."

He then grabbed hold of her and put his hands around her neck until she couldn't breathe and punched her in the face twice.

After his arrest, officers were made aware of a previous incident months earlier where Collins had stabbed the victim in the arm, but it hadn't been reported police at the time.

Collins, of Whitton Court, Swavesey, pleaded guilty to GBH without intent and two counts of ABH at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (17 March). He was sentenced to three years, ten months in prison and handed an indefinite restraining order.

DC Andrea Farnes, who investigated, said: "Collins's behaviour was violent, dangerous and completely unprovoked, causing serious distress and upset to the victim.

"I am glad justice has been done and that Collins is behind bars where he belongs.

"Domestic abuse is a priority area for the force and I would strongly urge anyone who is a victim to contact police."

Victims can contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse

