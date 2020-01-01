Paedophile handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 3rd April 2020 12:33

Police

Paedophile handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order

A CMBRIDGE paedophile who sent explicit images to what he thought was a teenage girl and asked to meet her in person has been handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Derek Hornett, 57, first started messaging the girl on 18 September 2018, but it was in fact a decoy account set up by an Online Child Abuse Activist Group (OCAG).



The online profile claimed that the girl was 18, but after initiating a conversation, Hornett was told that she was 14-years-old.



Despite this, he continued to message her, sending explicit images of his genitals and suggesting they meet up to "touch each other."



The meeting was arranged at a car park on Newmarket Road on 29 September, however, Hornett was met by the adult decoys who called the police and he was quickly arrested.

During his police interview, Hornett admitted that he "knew he should have stopped but didn't."



Hornett, of Fen Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following grooming.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (19 March) he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, and handed a 15 year SHPO. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and will be added to the sex offenders register for 15 years.



DC Laura Smith said: "Hornett's behaviour was completely inappropriate and he fully intended to meet a teenage girl.



"Using the internet to target young and vulnerable girls will not be tolerated and thankfully Hornett was stopped.



"Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.