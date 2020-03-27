GTR announces further-reduced rail timetable from Monday 30 March

Author: Marius West Published: 27th March 2020 16:03

As previously advertised, further reductions will be made to Southern, Thameslink, and Great Northern services from Monday, 30 March, as part of the phased timetable changes agreed with Government to maintain train services for key workers.

As part of this, from Monday, 30 March, the Gatwick Express service will be temporarily suspended until further notice, in response to a significant fall in passenger numbers at the airport and to help keep other trains running. Southern and Thameslink trains will continue to serve Gatwick with more than adequate capacity to satisfy demand.

Govia Thameslink Railway Chief Operating Officer Steve White said: "In this national emergency, we and the rest of the rail industry are doing everything we can to keep essential services running for key workers on whom we all depend.

"These changes will release our staff to concentrate their efforts on keeping these essential services running. Thameslink and Southern trains will continue to serve Gatwick.

"Let me repeat the core message from our Government and Public Health England: travel only if it is absolutely essential.

"Once again, I want to thank the key workers, the doctors, nurses, police and other emergency workers, for what they are doing for us all. I also want to thank railway colleagues who are working so hard to keep trains running.

"To check your journey next week please check online with National Rail Enquiries where the revised timetables will be in place from the weekend. Please note that Coronavirus is having a major impact on us all and there may be further changes so check before your travel."

