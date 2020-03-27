Stay Home and Do Some Gardening

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 27th March 2020 11:31

Easigrip trowel

At Fen Mobility, we have just launched our Spring gardening range and with the beautiful weather we have had the last few days, now seems the ideal opportunity to stay home and catch up on some of those gardening jobs.

As with all our products, the tools in our gardening range are not standard tools that you would find in normal garden centres but specially adapted ones for people with disabilities such as weak grips, lack of strength and for difficulties in bending. We have a range of easi-grip tools such as a cultivator, fork and trowel as well as a specially designed arm support cuff which clips into any of the easi-grip products for additional arm or wrist support.

For people who have trouble bending, the long reach cultivator, fork, hoe and trowel are just the job with their long poles and easy grip handles. They can also be used from a seated position. Order online for contactless delivery at https://www.fenmobility.com/gardening-aids

Our shop is still open as we provide a valuable service for the disabled and elderly. We are at 50 Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs, CB6 3NW.

Call us on 01353 653 753. Don't forget to follow us on Facebook @FenMobility for all up updates.

