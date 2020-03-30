  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Investigation launched after two found dead in Barrington home

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 30th March 2020 09:02

Police

Investigation launched after two found dead in Barrington home

DETECTIVES are investigating following the discovery of two bodies at a house in a South Cambridgeshire village.

Police were called to the property in Malthouse Way, Barrington, on Wednesday afternoon (25 March), following concerns from a neighbour.

Entry was forced to the house and inside officers found the bodies of a man and a woman both in their 70s.

A forensic post-mortem will be carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and a file will be passed to the coroner.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the inquiry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies