Investigation launched after two found dead in Barrington home

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 30th March 2020 09:02

Police

DETECTIVES are investigating following the discovery of two bodies at a house in a South Cambridgeshire village.

Police were called to the property in Malthouse Way, Barrington, on Wednesday afternoon (25 March), following concerns from a neighbour.

Entry was forced to the house and inside officers found the bodies of a man and a woman both in their 70s.

A forensic post-mortem will be carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and a file will be passed to the coroner.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the inquiry.

