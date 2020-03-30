Tool thief jailed for two years

Damian Webb

A man has been jailed after he forced his way into a Cambridge building site and stole tools worth more than £10,000.

Damian Webb, 54, slipped between a gap in the fencing of Apex Plant Building Site at about 5.50am on 20 August.

Armed with a screwdriver, Webb then forced his way through a padlocked door and began to ransack the site.

Webb, and another man who has not been identified, loaded the stolen tools into a white van and drove off with the illicit haul.

Among the stolen items were breakers, generators, reciprocating saws and a vast array of hand tools.

Officers attended the scene and checked CCTV footage from the surrounding area, which captured Webb as he made his way to the site.

He was recognised by investigating officers and later arrested.

While in custody, Webb, of Ashcroft Court, Cambridge, claimed he had a "bad memory" and that he could not remember what he was doing on the day of the theft.

He later admitted the offences and was jailed for two years on Monday (23 March) at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Neil Gibbs said: "Tool theft can have a devastating effect on the tradesman who rely on them to earn an honest living.

"Hopefully this sentence will give Webb some time to re-think his actions and consider a more honourable approach to acquiring his tools."

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111

