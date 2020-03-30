Wisbech woman charged with burglary, thefts and fraud

A WOMAN from Wisbech has been charged with five offences including burglary, theft and fraud after being arrested (Thursday 26 March).

Jody Marshall, 29, of South Brink, was arrested yesterday in connection with a distraction burglary in Worcester Road, Wisbech, on 15 March.

She has since been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, namely using stolen bank cards, theft from a shop, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary.

She has been remanded for a hearing via video link at Peterborough Magistrates' Court (Friday 27 March).

