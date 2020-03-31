  • Bookmark this page

Road Traffic Collision - A505 Duxford

Author: Marius West Published: 31st March 2020 09:08

At 9.59pm on Sunday (29) a crew from Sawston and a crew from Cambridge were called to a road traffic collision on the A505 in Duxford.

On arrival firefighters found a heavy goods vehicle on its side, leaking fuel with overheating brakes. The brakes were cooled using a hose reel and the fuel leak was contained using an enviropack. The driver was out if the vehicle prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Both crews returned to their stations by 11.10pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

