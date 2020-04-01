  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Appeal after serious collision involving pedestrian

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 1st April 2020 09:09

Accident sign

Appeal after serious collision involving pedestrian

A PEDESTRIAN is in a critical condition following a collision on the B1381 near Ely this morning (Tuesday, 31 March).

The woman, who is in her late 20s, was struck by a lorry on Chain Causeway, Sutton, just after 10am this morning.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the road policing unit by either calling 101 or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quoting incident 101 of 31 March.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies