Appeal after serious collision involving pedestrian

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 1st April 2020 09:09

Accident sign

Appeal after serious collision involving pedestrian

A PEDESTRIAN is in a critical condition following a collision on the B1381 near Ely this morning (Tuesday, 31 March).

The woman, who is in her late 20s, was struck by a lorry on Chain Causeway, Sutton, just after 10am this morning.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the road policing unit by either calling 101 or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quoting incident 101 of 31 March.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.