Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 1st April 2020 15:36

POLICE are appealing for information following disorder in St Neots

Officers were called to reports of a dispute between two groups of people in Mallow Close, Eynesbury, at about 5.30pm last Tuesday (24 March).

One group brandished weapons before making off in a grey Volkswagen Polo and a white van.

It is believed as the Polo was being driven away it mounted a pavement, heading in the direction of a man in his 20s who moved out of the way.

Det Sgt James Sheffield, who is investigating, said: "I am appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and has any information to get in touch, no matter how insignificant it may seem."

Anyone with any information should report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/21401/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

