  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

POLICE are appealing for information following disorder in St Neots

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 1st April 2020 15:36

Police

POLICE are appealing for information following disorder in St Neots

Officers were called to reports of a dispute between two groups of people in Mallow Close, Eynesbury, at about 5.30pm last Tuesday (24 March).

One group brandished weapons before making off in a grey Volkswagen Polo and a white van.

It is believed as the Polo was being driven away it mounted a pavement, heading in the direction of a man in his 20s who moved out of the way.

Det Sgt James Sheffield, who is investigating, said: "I am appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and has any information to get in touch, no matter how insignificant it may seem."

Anyone with any information should report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/21401/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies