N & C Glass Ltd

Fire in the open in Pymoor

Author: Fire service Published: 3rd April 2020 16:16

Fire engine

Fire in the open in Pymoor

On Wednesday (31) at 5.11pm, one crew from Ely were called to a fire in the open on Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor.

The crew arrived to find around 40 metres of hedgerow well alight.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 6.45pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental, and spread from a bonfire.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: "During this unprecedented time we are looking for the public's support in helping us ensure we are available to respond to emergencies and to help us reduce the number of journey's we have to make.

"Many fires we attend can often be avoided by following safety advice or people being more careful. Small things like not having bonfires to clear garden waste and making sure any smoking materials are disposed of properly can all help prevent an unnecessary fire."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

