Author: Marius West Published: 1st April 2020 12:55

Pet and horse feed shop near Cambridge starts delivery service to help customers

The Ark in Fulbourn near Cambridge is now doing deliveries to people in the surrounding area to help support people who need animal and pet food.

The delivery service will be available for the next 4 weeks to enable people to get the necessary food without having to leave the house. The drivers will follow the social distancing rules enforced at this time and will also be wearing gloves.

Manager of the Ark, Lisa Allen says, "we thoroughly enjoy people coming to the Ark but understand that in these times it is has been strongly suggested that everyone stays indoors and stays safe. We are delighted to be able to offer this service to people in the area and deliver their essential dog, cat and horse food".

The Ark is also open for those who prefer to pick up their own food.

For more information, please call 01223 882161.

https://www.facebook.com/TheArkStrawberryFields/

