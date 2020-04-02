Sale Marks Launch of Gardening Mobility Products

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 2nd April 2020 09:02

Gardening

Following the launch last week of our new range of gardening products at Fen Mobility, we are pleased to announce that we have negotiated with our supplier some special prices that we can pass on to our customers by way of a special Launch Sale.

Save pounds on the rolling work seat which allows you to sit comfortably whilst tackling low level jobs in the garden or in the house putting an end to aching backs and sore knees from prolonged bending and kneeling. Large wheels move effortlessly over rough ground and there's even a tray under the eat to store all your tools. This would also be idea for using in the kitchen for arranging shopping into cupboards or under the stairs to putting shoes away neatly. This is now just £46, down from £56.

We also have discounts down to an amazing £18 on some of the easi-grip range which has a specially angled handle and the long-reach range which is ideal for people with bending difficulties and is perfect for use from a seated position is available at just £39 - a saving of £20. Order online for contactless delivery at https://www.fenmobility.com/gardening-aids

Our shop has unfortunately had to close temporarily due to Government restrictions regarding the Coronavirus, but we are still taking orders by phone, email and online. For sales call Sab on 07826 459 007 or for repairs, call Arthur on 07956 860 427. It may be possible to open up the shop at a pre-arranged time or to make a repair to your wheelchair or scooter at your home. Our full range of products can be ordered via our website at www.fenmobility.com

