Youth group provide workbooks for children

POLICE and members of an active citizenship group have teamed up to help young people continue their learning at home by providing new Chromebooks.

Cambs Youth Panel, which was set up by Cambridgeshire Police, have lent 29 Google Chromebooks to school children in South Cambs, East Cambs and Cambridge city while they study from home following the announcement of the UK wide school closures.

The panel worked with schools and yesterday officers distributed the devices to the most in need so they have the adequate learning platforms they need to continue their education.

Inspector Paul Rogerson said: "In difficult circumstances it's so encouraging that young people lead by example, showing us we can overcome anything if we reach out to support those around us. I am so proud of the group for stepping up to help."

Phil Priestley, founder of the Cambs Youth Panel and former sergeant for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The Cambs Youth Panel had raised a considerable amount of funds to support an international exchange visit but when the COVID19 crisis hit they became quickly aware of the impact upon other young people and diverted their resources to this. They are a remarkable group of individuals."

For further information and to support the scheme, visit www.cambsyouthpanel.co.uk

