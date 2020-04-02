Man steals car and leads officers on a high speed pursuit

A MAN who stole a car and led officers on a high speed pursuit has been jailed.

Connor Coppolla, 25, was reported to police at just before midnight on 1 February after an argument broke out with his partner in one of the rooms at the Travelodge Hotel in Newmarket Road, Cambridge.

It was established that Coppolla had been out drinking that night with his partner and friends and they had all come back to the hotel together.

During the argument, Coppolla hit his partner, a woman in her 20s, to the head, causing her to lose her sense of hearing for some time.

As friends attempted to protect the victim, Coppolla shouted that he was going to "smash" the woman's car up.

When victim checked her bag, she noticed that her keys had been stolen and as she attempted to go downstairs to follow him, he grabbed her and threw a drink over her inside the lift.

As the victim found safety with staff members, Coppolla left the hotel and stole the victim's car, a black Volkswagen EOS.

He was seen on CCTV crashing into a Jaguar 20d and then driving off in the wrong direction down a one way road, causing another car to crash into a parked car as it attempted to avoid Coppolla's vehicle.

While this was happening, the victim was able to track the offender on her phone and she was able to alert police and keep officers updated on his location.

Officers located Coppolla near Ashley Court where he was found sitting in the driver's seat. As an officer got out the car to speak to him, Coppolla lurched the car towards the officer, causing them to get back inside the police car to avoid being hit.

He then crashed into the police car and made off, causing a pursuit to begin with local and road policing officers.

During the pursuit, Coppolla drove through red lights and was recorded driving at a speed of 80mph in a 20mph zone.

He continued to drive at 75mph along Mobray Road and then switched his lights off. Officers lost the car on Cherry Hinton but the victim's phone allowed police to track him down on foot in Bridewell Road, where he was arrested.

While under arrest, Coppolla became aggressive and began passing in and out of consciousness causing officers to attempt to re-handcuff him in a different position. However, when doing this, Coppolla tensed up and threw his right arm up, assaulting an officer to the head.

At this point, he was put into the back of a police van where he continued to be verbally abusive to officers and kicked one police officer in the knee.

Coppolla, of Nunns Way, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to provide a breath test. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating which will lie on file.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (1 April).

DC Karolina Olszewska said: "Coppolla was violent towards his girlfriend before driving off at extremely high speeds, without any care for the safety of himself or those around him.

"The behaviour he then showed to officers on his arrest was totally unacceptable and it's sheer luck that no one was seriously injured as a result of this man's dangerous and reckless actions.

"I hope today's sentencing shows victims of abuse that we are here to protect them and will do all we can to bring violent offenders before the courts."

