Building fire in Cottenham

Author: Marius West Published: 3rd April 2020 08:48

Fire scene clip

Building fire in Cottenham

On Thursday (2) at 8.38am, crews were called to a building fire on Brookfield Business Park in Cottenham.

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Littleport, Ely, Soham, Sawston, Chatteris and Huntingdon are in attendance, along with the incident command unit.

The site was safely evacuated and all persons were accounted for.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.