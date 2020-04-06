  • Bookmark this page

Fire in the open, Littleport

Author: Fire service Published: 6th April 2020 09:07

Fire

At 7.07pm on Saturday (4) crews were called to a fire on Hale Fen in Littleport.

More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Littleport, Sutton, Ely, Manea and St Neots, along with a water carrier from Ramsey and a crew from Downham Market in Norfolk, attended the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

The crews returned to their stations by 1.15am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

