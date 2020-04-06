Commercial building fire in Mepal
|Author: Fire service
|Published: 6th April 2020 14:07
Mepal Fire
Commercial building fire in Mepal
At 11.06am on Sunday (5) crews were called to a fire on Chatteris Road in Mepal.
Crews from Chatteris, Sutton, Ely and Manea, along with a water carrier from Ramsey, attended the scene.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a commercial building involving recycled card and paper. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets before returning to their stations by 4.30pm.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
Photo credit: Ed Bray
Facebook: Ed Bray
Twitter: @eddbay
Instagram: @edbay
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.