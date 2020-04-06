  • Bookmark this page

Commercial building fire in Mepal

Author: Fire service Published: 6th April 2020 14:07

Mepal Fire

Commercial building fire in Mepal 

At 11.06am on Sunday (5) crews were called to a fire on Chatteris Road in Mepal.

Crews from Chatteris, Sutton, Ely and Manea, along with a water carrier from Ramsey, attended the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a commercial building involving recycled card and paper. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets before returning to their stations by 4.30pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

 

Photo credit: Ed Bray

Facebook: Ed Bray

Twitter: @eddbay

Instagram: @edbay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

