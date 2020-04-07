Easter pictures with an important message

POLICE in Cambridgeshire are asking children in the county to use their artistic skills to help them promote an important safety message.

Child protection is a force priority and there are concerns that for some youngsters spending more time at home could increase their risk of neglect or other forms of abuse.

Officers are asking children to draw Easter themed pictures to display in their windows which include a heart or a smiley face to promote that everyone deserves a safe and happy upbringing. Alternatively, a colouring in sheet has been created to download for children to complete.

If the parents or carers of those taking part post pictures of their creations on social media with the hashtag #HappyKidsAtEaster the force will share some of their favourites.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Warren said: "Sadly for some children, home is a place of fear and danger, rather than love and security. Spending more time in that environment at the moment increases the risk of harm to them.

"By joining in with this campaign and sharing content on social media people will be helping to promote important safety messages and the fact that every child deserves a happy upbringing.

"Protecting children in our communities is everyone's business and we're urging people to report any welfare concerns they have. By doing this you could be helping to save a child from a desperate situation.

"We're also asking parents and carers to take a keen interest in what their children are doing online. Children's use of the internet may well be increasing as they spend more time at home and it's important to have conversations about staying safe online."

Anyone who is concerned for a child's welfare should call police on 101, 999 in an emergency or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

For more information on child protection visit www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

