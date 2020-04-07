  • Bookmark this page

Wisbech man charged with multiple burglaries and thefts

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 7th April 2020 15:47

A WISBECH man has been charged with seven offences including theft of goods worth more than £11,000.

Jeffery Burton, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday afternoon (3 April) in connection with incidents in Wisbech between 25 March and 2 April.

He has since been charged with two counts of theft by finding of lead from Ely House and four counts of non-dwelling burglary; at 50 Backpacks charity in Bridge Street, two incidents at Boots chemist in Horsefair, and D&S General Store in North Street.

He was also charged with failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register, by not registering as having no fixed address at a police station every seven days.

Burton appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday (4 April) and has been remanded in custody to appear in court again at a later date.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

