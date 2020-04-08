  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Man stole cash from OutOut nightclub

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 8th April 2020 07:45

Police

Man stole cash from OutOut nightclub

A MAN who slipped £3,000 of his employer's takings into his jacket pocket before fleeing back to his hometown of Blackpool, has been sentenced.

Richard Dodgson, 40, of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool, was working as a temporary manager at the OutOut nightclub in St Ives when he stole the cash on 24 November.

Owners of the club noticed the money was missing and after checking CCTV, they discovered Dodgson had taken it down to the cellar where it should be kept, but instead of leaving it there, he put it in his jacket pocket and left.

During a police interview, Dodgson was shown the footage of the incident on and admitted to the theft. He said he took it to help a friend who was about to get evicted from her home due to rent arrears.

He was sentenced to 11 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (3 April) for theft and additional separate offences of burglary and breach of bail.

PC Malc Bush, who investigated, said: "Dodgson might have had honourable intentions with the cash, but this is not an excuse to steal from people who gave him a job and paid his wages. The money was not rightfully his.

"I hope this goes to show how seriously we take incidents of theft and we will track offenders down, even if they leave the county."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies