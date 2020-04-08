Man jailed for more than three years for tormenting ex

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 8th April 2020 16:07

THE ex-partner of a woman who was tormented, beaten and controlled has been jailed for more than three-and-a-half years.

Lance Smith, 28, had conditions in place for him not to contact his former girlfriend following reports of violence and domestic abuse when they were in a relationship.

However, on 20 December last year, police were told how the victim had received a phone call from an unknown number, with the caller immediately saying "It's not Lance". She recognised it to be that of her ex so hung up, however she received a further 25 calls in the space of ten minutes, all believed to be from Smith, with one call saying "you've got a big surprise coming your way".

Fearing for her safety, the victim packed a bag, intending to leave her Fenland home that night, when she heard a loud smash at the front of her house.

She opened her front door to see Smith and that her car had been crashed into and forced through a small wooden fence to the side of the house.

DC Chris Goodman, who investigated, said: "On seeing her at the front door, Smith forced his way into the house and launched several punches to her face, forcing her to the floor and knocking her unconscious.

"He went on to continue a violent attack on his victim, kicking her while she was lying on the ground. When she regained consciousness she was fearful for her life and begged for him to stop."

Police were called to the scene and carried out a manhunt for Smith who was eventually found in nearby Wisbech later the same evening. After being cautioned by officers he said "I'm going to do some serious time for this aren't I?"

Smith, of Baron Mews, Market Deeping, but previously from March, was charged with five counts of criminal damage to a window, a car, a fence, a mobile phone and a custody cell, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), assault by beating and engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour.

After admitting the offences, on Thursday (2 April) he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

DC Goodman added: "This is a significant amount of time to be given in prison and shows the serious nature of Smith's offending.

"The victim had the courage to walk away from what was a violent relationship, however she continued to suffer at the hands of Smith. I applaud her for her bravery in assisting us with this case and hope that knowing her ex-partner is now behind bars will go some way in helping her to move on from this traumatic ordeal."

