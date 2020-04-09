Distraction burglaries in Wisbech and Peterborough

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 9th April 2020 09:15

Police

Distraction burglaries in Wisbech and Peterborough

We're urging residents in the north of the county to be alert following reports of distraction burglaries in recent weeks.

On 24 March a distraction burglary took place in Worcester Road, Wisbech, where a woman fraudulently gained her way into an elderly man's home by using his granddaughter's name.

She asked for cash for a bus but was stopped by a member of the family who arrived.

On Friday last week (3 April) two women entered a home in Southwell Road, Wisbech, and pretended they were nurses and needed to check the elderly resident's paperwork. Once they had left, the victim has realised they had stolen her purse containing bank cards.

Also, on Friday (3 April) at about 10.30am a distraction burglary took place in Broom Close, Dogsthorpe, where a man let himself in with the victim believing he was a carer for her husband. The man's female accomplice then stole the victim's purse while he distracted her.

On the same day it is believed the same pair targeted further houses in Dogsthorpe but were unsuccessful.

Since the lockdown started on 23 March there have been five similar incidents across the county.

Distraction burglars use dishonest tactics to gain access to homes, they may pretend to be carers, or offer help to gain their victim's trust and trick their way into their home to steal money or valuables.

In light of the current situation we are urging members of the public to be even more wary of letting people into their homes.

Crime Reduction Officer Amanda Large said: "These people appear to be targeting elderly or vulnerable people in the community. It's despicable that some are using the current health crisis to target already vulnerable people.

"If you have an elderly relative or neighbour who lives alone it is worth talking to them about this type of activity by either giving them a call or sending them a message.

"This is important advice we are trying to promote to prevent these cowardly offenders from getting into people's homes."

To reduce the risk of becoming the victim of a distraction burglar or rogue trader, always remember:

LOCK - Is your back door locked? If not, lock it before you answer the front door as distraction burglars often work in pairs - one distracts, while the other steals.

STOP - Are you expecting anybody?

CHAIN - Put this on before you open the door. If you have not got one, it is a worthwhile investment. It will give you that extra 'safe space' and barrier between you and the caller.

CHECK - Ask for their identification card, take it and look at it carefully. Close the door and check the number in the phone book - not the number on the card. If they are genuine they will not mind waiting or coming back another day.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Call 999 for live incidents where the distraction burglar is still at the property, or is due to return.

For more information on distraction burglaries please contact Crime Reduction Officers Amanda Large on 07872 3577868 or Helen O'Driscoll on 07736 085238. Alternatively email amanda.large@cambs.pnn.police.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.