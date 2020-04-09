#Plan4PD - Living with Parkinson's

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 9th April 2020 13:51

April is Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month with World Parkinson's Day being recognised on Saturday 11th April across the globe.

Every day with Parkinson's disease (PD) can feel different. Having a plan in place can better prepare us for the challenges Parkinson's may throw at us.

Discovering the right medications, complementary therapies, support and ways to stay independent can enhance your quality of life with Parkinson's.

Things that seemed simple before may now seem difficult such as meal times with both the preparation of food, eating and clearing away. Occupational therapists suggest reorganising the kitchen to place the most commonly used items such as plates, cups and certain pots on the counter at a height that is within easy reach. Planning is key to success in the kitchen. Gather all the ingredients and utensils you might need before you start cooking. This will save energy and reduce the number of trips across the kitchen.

It is common with Parkinson's Disease that many people develop of tremor. It is therefore essential that care must be taken when using knives to prepare food. There are a number of kitchen utensils that have been adapted for use with Parkinson's and other disabilities such as adaptive cutting boards with built up sides and non-slip backs to help keep items in place when cutting, weighted knives can decrease tremor, build up utensil handles to make them easier to grasp for meal preparation and dining and pot stands with suction cups on the bottom to stick to the counter are helpful for pouring and mixing.

It is also important to have a stable dining surface at mealtimes. Non-slip plates or bowls with built up sides keep it from moving on the table and cups with extra handles to reduce shaking are essentials.

