Author: Marius West Published: 9th April 2020 15:50

Essential rail passengers advised to check before travelling during Easter engineering work



Network Rail and train operators Thameslink and Great Northern are reminding passengers to continue to follow Government advice and only use public transport for essential journeys over Easter.

Network Rail are undertaking a reduced programme of engineering work over the Easter weekend, and into the following week, that will affect a number of services, so people who must travel are advised to check journey planners in advance.

Changes to Thameslink and Great Northern services are as follows:

- Buses will replace trains between Bedford and Luton-on Sunday 12 April

- No early morning Great Northern / Thameslink trains to / from London Kings Cross until approximately 08:30 on Sunday 12 April

- Buses replace trains between Rochester and Rainham on Sunday 12 April

- Buses replace trains between Ely and Kings Lynn from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 April

- Buses replace trains between Alexandra Palace and Stevenage via Hertford North from Saturday 11 to Monday 13 April

- No trains between Finsbury Park and Moorgate on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 April

- No overnight trains at Welham Green from Monday 13 to Thursday 16 April

Details are available on the Thameslink website at https://www.thameslinkrailway.com and the Great Northern website at https://www.greatnorthernrail.com.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Service Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: "We thank passengers who have to travel over the Easter weekend for their patience while Network Rail undertake vital maintenance and improvements. Please don't travel unless it is absolutely essential, and do check a journey planner before you set off. You might need to allow extra time for your journey."

