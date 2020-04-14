Govia Thameslink Railway offers free train travel to victims fleeing domestic abuse
|Author: Marius West
|Published: 14th April 2020 08:45
GTR is offering domestic abuse victims free train travel to refuge accommodation.
Govia Thameslink Railway is supporting a nationwide initiative to help domestic abuse victims reach refuge accommodation by offering free train travel.
Press release available here: https://media.raildeliverygroup.com/news/train-companies-to-offer-free-travel-to-those-fleeing-domestic-abuse-during-coronavirus-lockdown
GTR's Chief Operating Officer Steve White said: "We are pleased to be helping vulnerable victims take the very brave step of fleeing their perpetrator. We understand it takes a lot of courage to flee and we want to ensure the potential barrier of travel costs is alleviated so more women feel supported in their decision to seek refuge. As a train operator, our role is very much about supporting the communities we serve."
