Govia Thameslink Railway offers free train travel to victims fleeing domestic abuse

Author: Marius West Published: 14th April 2020 08:45

Govia Thameslink Railway offers free train travel to victims fleeing domestic abuse

GTR is offering domestic abuse victims free train travel to refuge accommodation.

Govia Thameslink Railway is supporting a nationwide initiative to help domestic abuse victims reach refuge accommodation by offering free train travel.

Press release available here: https://media.raildeliverygroup.com/news/train-companies-to-offer-free-travel-to-those-fleeing-domestic-abuse-during-coronavirus-lockdown

GTR's Chief Operating Officer Steve White said: "We are pleased to be helping vulnerable victims take the very brave step of fleeing their perpetrator. We understand it takes a lot of courage to flee and we want to ensure the potential barrier of travel costs is alleviated so more women feel supported in their decision to seek refuge. As a train operator, our role is very much about supporting the communities we serve."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

