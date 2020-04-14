Cambridge security guard threatened

  • Bookmark this page

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 14th April 2020 11:27

OFFICERS have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to after a security guard was threatened in Cambridge on Monday (6 April).

Police were called to Tesco Express on Christ's Lane at approximately 6.45pm after the man confronted the security guard, a man in his 20s, who had reminded him about the shop's one-way system, which is in place following the Government's Covid-19 advice.

The man threatened to stab the security guard and anybody else who got within a metre of him before putting his hand in his pocket, indicating he was armed.

No weapon was seen and he eventually left the store on a black mountain bike in the direction of the bus station.

PC Luke Charlton said: "I am appealing for anybody who recognises the man photographed or has any information about the incident to get in touch.

"The security guard was simply doing his job, enforcing government guidelines to ensure public and staff safety, and was confronted with unprovoked threatening behaviour.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

