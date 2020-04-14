CCTV appeal following suspicious incidents

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 14th April 2020 16:02

CCTV

POLICE have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with two suspicions incidents in Waterbeach.

The incidents happened in Vicarage Close on 30 and 31 March when a man stood at the front door of two properties late at night.

Detective Inspector Dave Saville said: "The man didn't knock on the doors but stood there for some time looking around. I would like to speak to anyone who recognises this man, or the man himself, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 125 of 31 March.

