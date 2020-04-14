  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

CCTV appeal following suspicious incidents

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 14th April 2020 16:02

CCTV

CCTV appeal following suspicious incidents

POLICE have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with two suspicions incidents in Waterbeach.

The incidents happened in Vicarage Close on 30 and 31 March when a man stood at the front door of two properties late at night.

Detective Inspector Dave Saville said: "The man didn't knock on the doors but stood there for some time looking around. I would like to speak to anyone who recognises this man, or the man himself, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 125 of 31 March.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies