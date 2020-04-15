Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 15th April 2020 09:29

POLICE have uncovered a cannabis factory in Arrington worth more than an estimated £850,000.

Acting on intelligence received from members of the public, officers from the South Cambs neighbourhood team and the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) visited the property in Ermine Way yesterday afternoon.

They uncovered more than 1,000 cannabis plants across seven outbuildings at various stages of growth. They also recovered three suspected stolen vehicles.

Two men aged 32 and 37 attempted to run off when police arrived but were detained and arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and immigration offences.

A third man, aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and handling stolen goods. They all remain in custody.

Sgt Rob Taylor said: "This find has stopped a substantial amount of illegal drugs finding their way to the streets.

"It's vital we get information such as this from the public so we can tackle the production and supply of drugs in the county."

