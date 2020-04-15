Protect your children online

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 15th April 2020 14:11

POLICE are urging parents and carers to have conversations about internet safety with their children to protect them from online abuse and grooming.

Officers are concerned that with children spending more time at home their use of the internet may increase and with it the dangers of falling victim to abuse.

Child protection is a priority for Cambridgeshire Constabulary and officers in dedicated teams are working hard to protect young people from abuse.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Warren said: "The internet can be a great place for information, entertainment and learning, particularly when children are not at school. However, unfortunately there are people actively looking to use it to exploit children.

"We need parents and carers to take an interest in what their children are doing online and have important conversations about what is safe and appropriate.

"A key question to ask yourself is; do I know the person my child is communicating with? If not, then this could be cause for concern and act as a warning sign.

"There are some fantastic resources available from the NSPCC and other organisations to help you have these conversations and get more information about staying safe online.

"Our officers are working tirelessly to protect children in the county and bring those to justice who try to exploit them."

For more information on internet safety visit www.thinkuknow.co.uk or the NSPCC website www.nspcc.org.uk.

