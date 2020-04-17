#Plan4PD - Living with Parkinson's Bathing & Grooming

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 17th April 2020 08:56

Picture

Basic daily actions such as bathing, going to the toilet, personal hygiene and grooming can be prove difficult and challenging for people suffering with Parkinson's Disease (PD).

To give more stability in the bathroom, it is wise to install handrails in showers and baths. These should be professionally fitted, and you should never use towel rails, taps or anything else fixed to the wall as a makeshift handrail as they cannot take your weight properly and can easily break off causing you to fall. When using the shower or bath, lower your hot water temperature, place non-slip rubber bath mats in the bath and shower and install a shelf so that you do not have to bend to pick items up from the floor of the shower. Washing with pump soap can make things easier than using a bar of soap as they often slip out of your hands and make surfaces slippery as a result. Make sure you can always call for help so ensure you always have a phone nearby or a medical alert device.

For PD sufferers who experience rigidity and tremors, this may cause problems when holding a toothbrush, razor or hair dryer. If you can sit down to brush your teeth, shave or dry your hair this will prevent falls and conserve energy. To steady your hand, prop your elbows on the sink when you shave or comb your hair. Products such as an electric razor or toothbrush can take the effort out of such jobs.

One of the biggest issues can be incontinence. Scheduling fluid intake and bathroom breaks every 2 hours can help overcome this. Avoid caffeinated drinks such as coffee, tea and coke which can make the problem worse and limit evening fluids to two hours before bedtime if getting up in the night becomes a problem.

When using the bathroom, use an elevated toilet seat or frame to give stability as legs may become weak. Make sure you can use a light at night time to see to get to the bathroom and when using the toilet. This will avoid tripping accidents. After going to the toilet, wait a few minutes afterwards to make sure that your bladder is completely empty before going back to bed. You could consider using an incontinence pad if you are prone to accidents. These are available from our website as well as washable bed pads and washable PVC pants at https://www.fenmobility.com/incontinence-personal

