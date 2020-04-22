Man jailed for knocking a woman unconscious

22nd April 2020

Richard Cousins

A MAN has been jailed after he knocked a woman unconscious and claimed it was self-defence.

Richard Cousins, 28, met his partner and two of her friends at The Regal pub in St Andrew's Street, Cambridge, on 18 January.

An argument ensued and Cousins became aggressive, the door staff intervened and ejected all four from the pub and they went their separate ways.

About 20 minutes later Cousins approached the three women again who were still in St Andrews Street and became confrontational.

He then punched his partner's friend in the face, knocking her to the ground unconscious.

A doorman who witnessed the assault intervened, and in the process of trying to detain Cousins was knocked to the ground causing his finger and thumb to fracture.

Cousins, of Jeavons Close, Cambourne, was arrested the following day and in interview said "it was self-defence mate."

However, he proceeded to plead guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (15 April) to two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and one of assault by beating.

He was sentenced to one year in prison and handed a five-year restraining order.

DC Dan Harper said: "This was a brutal attack, which could quite easily have had a tragic outcome.

"Hopefully during his year in prison Cousins will have time to reflect on his behaviour and become a better person when he is released."

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.

