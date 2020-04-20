Force supports stalking awareness campaign

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 20th April 2020 08:47

Police

Force supports stalking awareness campaign

CAMBRIDGESHIRE Constabulary is highlighting its commitment to safeguarding and supporting victims as part of Stalking Awareness Week which runs from today (20 April) to Friday (24 April).

This year the campaign, led by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust charity, has a theme of 'Seeing Stalking Clearly'.

As part of this, the force will be highlighting the support available to stalking victims and how to spot the early signs of stalking behaviour.

Spotting the signs of stalking early can be vital in ensuring victims are safeguarded before behaviour and risk escalates. As such, members of the public are asked to look out for 'FOUR' - fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated behaviour.

Detective Superintendent Laura Koscikiewicz said: "Stalking can be a terrifying experience and has a devastating impact on victims. This week is a chance to remind victims of our total support and commitment to keeping them safe.

"The impact of stalking can leave people feeling isolated and scared and we want to make sure no one feels the need to suffer in silence.

"Traditionally when people think of stalking they think of a person being followed, but there are many other forms it can take. Sadly, we anticipate that stalking will continue throughout this lockdown situation and victims may be targeted more online, triggering different but equally serious fears.

"Gestures that may seem innocent could lead to something more concerning and if you have worries, it's important to report them. There are measures that we can put in place to make sure you are kept safe from harm.

"We want people to know their voice can be heard and we are here 24/7 for anyone who is feeling worried or concerned, now more than ever during such challenging times."

Victims of stalking who are in immediate danger and are unable to speak are reminded of the Silent Solution system. By calling 999 and then pressing 55, callers will be transferred to a call handler who will be able to assess and arrange help without them needing to speak.

More information on this service can be found here: https://bit.ly/2VhyJvA

For information and advice about stalking visit www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Stalking-and-harassment or call the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300.

To report stalking visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call police on 101, or in the case of an emergency always dial 999.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.