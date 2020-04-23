Drones and COVID-19; what role are they playing?

Published: 23rd April 2020

Drones and COVID-19; what role are they playing?

As the world is currently trying to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, conversations about using new technologies to help with everyday processes have never been more relevant. Drones are already a world-changing technology, having a significant impact on hundreds of industries. As the pandemic has developed into an international fight, it turns out the drones may have a further role to play in helping the world fight and recover from COVID-19.

Medical Drone Deliveries

The most prominent and perhaps most important area that drones have been used on during the pandemic is the delivery and distribution of medical supplies. By speeding up deliveries and limiting human-to-human contact among some of the most important key workers, drones have become a game changer. Medical drone delivery companies such as Antwork (China) and UPS (US) are among the most authorised drone companies on the planet, allowing a lot more scope for expansion of delivery services, perhaps to include test samples, masks and donations.

Enforcement

As we've all been repeatedly encouraged over the past weeks to ‘flatten the curve' by practicing ‘social distancing' life has changed significantly. Many countries have issued blanket bans on anything other than essential travel outside your home. While this has been successful in many countries, others are struggling to enforce such measures. Police forces in countries such as France, Belgium and Spain have all utilised drones to help them monitor the population, ensuring that rules are followed. Drones have also proved useful in helping to disband any gatherings or groups that are deemed to pose a risk. Other law enforcement authorities are taking a more educational approach and using drones to broadcast essential information and messages to citizens as they are on the streets. While some of these procedures can seem a bit Orwellian, they are all temporary measures designed to help law enforcement forces, especially those with limited resources, personnel and budgets.

Surveying

In the UK we say the opening last week of one of many temporary field hospitals, the Nightingale hospital at London's ExCel centre. Many countries around the world have seen similar needs for additional medical facilities to help cope with the increased demand for hospital beds. Drones frequently used for surveying and mapping are now being used to aid in the building and development of these temporary hospitals. They have been able to not only been able to make the building work run more efficiently, but also help reduce the amount of human contact needed on a building site, something which is invaluable at this time.

