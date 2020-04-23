Appeal following burglary at St Neots Marina

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 23rd April 2020 16:06

Police

Appeal following burglary at St Neots Marina

Officers investigating a burglary in St Neots have released images of items that were stolen.

A boat moored at the St Neots Marina in St Marys Street was broken into between midnight on Friday, 10 April, and 12.30pm on Tuesday, 14 April, while the owners were away.

A number of items of jewellery were stolen as well as a collection of gold and silver historical coins.

DC Neil Gibbs said: "If you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, or you come across any of the items in the pictures released, please contact us as soon as possible so that we can try to reunite the owners with their belongings."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/25360/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.