  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Juassic Bark Creates An Isolation Dog Treat Box

Author: Clare Harper Published: 23rd April 2020 09:39

Treat Box

Juassic Bark Creates An Isolation Dog Treat Box

Our Isolation Dog Treat Box, is something special for your best friend, while raising money for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity that needs our help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The basic price is £10, we will donate 25% to the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. If you would like to donate more please choose one of the other options. The treat selection will be the same but all additional money will go to the charity.

 

Pooch's Dog Treats Pet Munchies 100% Natural Pet Treats ByBenji Natures Menu

 

https://www.jurassicbark-online.co.uk/products/isolation-dog-treat-box?_pos=1&_sid=f2bde663a&_ss=r&variant=31579191672934

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies