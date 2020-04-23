Juassic Bark Creates An Isolation Dog Treat Box

Author: Clare Harper Published: 23rd April 2020 09:39

Treat Box

Our Isolation Dog Treat Box, is something special for your best friend, while raising money for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity that needs our help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The basic price is £10, we will donate 25% to the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. If you would like to donate more please choose one of the other options. The treat selection will be the same but all additional money will go to the charity.

Pooch's Dog Treats Pet Munchies 100% Natural Pet Treats ByBenji Natures Menu

https://www.jurassicbark-online.co.uk/products/isolation-dog-treat-box?_pos=1&_sid=f2bde663a&_ss=r&variant=31579191672934

