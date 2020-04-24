Prison for man with shotgun

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 24th April 2020 14:56

Samuel Marshall

A MAN found in possession of a loaded shotgun has been jailed for more than a year.

Samuel Marshall, 31, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm when prohibited, possession of a shotgun without a certificate and having an offensive weapon.

At Peterborough Crown Court today (23 April) he was given a 13 month sentence.

After arresting Marshall for separate offences in Pettis Road, St Ives in September last year they discovered the shotgun and ammunition inside a black holdall in his car. They also found a baton in another vehicle.

A mobile phone was seized and a video of Marshall firing the shotgun into the air was found.

Detective Constable Craig Mcpherson said: "There was no reasonable explanation for Marshall to own the shotgun. Thankfully these weapons are no longer in his possession."

