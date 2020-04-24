  • Bookmark this page

Prison for man with shotgun

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 24th April 2020 14:56

Samuel Marshall

A MAN found in possession of a loaded shotgun has been jailed for more than a year.

Samuel Marshall, 31, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm when prohibited, possession of a shotgun without a certificate and having an offensive weapon.

At Peterborough Crown Court today (23 April) he was given a 13 month sentence.

After arresting Marshall for separate offences in Pettis Road, St Ives in September last year they discovered the shotgun and ammunition inside a black holdall in his car. They also found a baton in another vehicle.

A mobile phone was seized and a video of Marshall firing the shotgun into the air was found.

Detective Constable Craig Mcpherson said: "There was no reasonable explanation for Marshall to own the shotgun. Thankfully these weapons are no longer in his possession."

If you would like to share information with us or have any concerns about gun crime, please report online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 999 in an emergency.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

