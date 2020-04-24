Man jailed for Cambridge burglary

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 24th April 2020 16:38

Steven Finnegan

Man jailed for Cambridge burglary

A MAN who broke into a house in Cambridge and stole a laptop in broad daylight has been jailed.

Steven Finnegan, 44, forced his way into the property in Perne Road at about 2pm on 2 December.

A woman who was upstairs with her baby heard a loud bang and when she came downstairs to see what had happened, discovered a side door had been damaged and was wide open.

The victim's Apple Macbook, a tan coloured bag and purse containing £10 cash and bank cards had been stolen.

Police were called and enquiries in the area identified CCTV of a man leaving the address with the items and getting into a black Renault Megane before driving off.

Despite the car having false plates and no insurance, officers located it outside Finnegan's home in Gunhild Way, Cambridge.

On 11 December officers went to the property, but Finnegan wasn't at home. When they returned on 23 December, he was at home and officers recognised he matched the description of the man seen leaving the scene of the burglary.

Finnegan was arrested and later charged with burglary, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to the counts and was sentenced to four years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court today (23 April). He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

DC Lisa Bacon said: "Finnegan carried out this burglary in broad daylight and was clearly caught on CCTV leaving the property.

"Although the victim's items have not yet been found, I hope the fact Finnegan will now spend time behind bars gives her some measure of comfort.

"Tackling burglary is a force priority and we will continue to do all that we can to safeguard victims and bring perpetrators before the courts."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.