Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 27th April 2020 14:54

Jail for handbag thief

A WOMAN has activated a suspended sentence after stealing handbags from a city store.

Lena Griffin, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to stealing handbags and accessories from TK Maxx in Market Street, Cambridge in February.

The 44-year-old was seen to put the handbags by the store entrance before concealing the accessories in her jacket. She then made her way to the exit, grabbing the handbags and lifting them over the security barriers as she left.

Griffin was previously sentenced to 12 weeks suspended for 18 months at Cambridge Magistrates' Court in June last year.

Yesterday (22 April), at Peterborough Magistrates' Court she also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court and received a total of 21 weeks in prison.

PC Jamie Tumber said: "We're committed to catching shoplifters and putting them before the courts. Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them."

