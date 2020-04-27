  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Jail for handbag thief

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 27th April 2020 14:54

Police

Jail for handbag thief

A WOMAN has activated a suspended sentence after stealing handbags from a city store.

Lena Griffin, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to stealing handbags and accessories from TK Maxx in Market Street, Cambridge in February.

The 44-year-old was seen to put the handbags by the store entrance before concealing the accessories in her jacket. She then made her way to the exit, grabbing the handbags and lifting them over the security barriers as she left.

Griffin was previously sentenced to 12 weeks suspended for 18 months at Cambridge Magistrates' Court in June last year.

Yesterday (22 April), at Peterborough Magistrates' Court she also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court and received a total of 21 weeks in prison.

PC Jamie Tumber said: "We're committed to catching shoplifters and putting them before the courts. Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies