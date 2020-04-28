Prison for Huntingdon dealers

28th April 2020

A PAIR of Huntingdon drug dealers who took over a flat to sell crack and heroin have been jailed.

Daniel Hunt and Thomas Wiltshire were jailed for 44 months and 32 months respectively on Friday (24 April) after pleading guilty to drug dealing offences.

A third man, Marc James, was handed a two year community order and a six month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Acting on information received from members of the public, officers from the Southern Impact Team visited a flat in Blaines Court, Huntingdon on 15 February.

Inside they found 23-year-old Hunt with packages of cannabis and class A wraps hidden in his bottom.

Wiltshire, 21, was found with more than £1,000 in cash and James, 49, with around £600.

Officers found mobile phones, other drugs and drug paraphernalia within the flat.

Hunt, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Wiltshire, of Blaines Court, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

James, of Blaines Court pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for supplying class A and B drugs. He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

The trio were handed their sentences at Peterborough Crown Court.

PC Amadae Dowd from the Southern Impact Team said: "Hunt and Wiltshire took advantage of James' vulnerability as a drug user so they could take over his flat to deal class A and B drugs.

"These sentences are a reflection of how seriously the police and the courts take drug dealing in Cambridgeshire."

