Appeal following serious collision near Fowlmere

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 4th May 2020 08:14

A MAN is in a critical condition following a collision near Fowlmere yesterday (27 April).

At about 3.35pm, a cyclist, a man in his 60s, was involved in a collision with a blue Mitsubishi L200 at the junction of Fowlmere Road and the B1368.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, by air ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting incident 252 of 27 April. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

