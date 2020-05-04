Prison for county lines dealer

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 4th May 2020 15:04

Wandile Mirazi

A MAN who travelled to Cambridge to sell drugs has been jailed for a year.

Wandile Mirazi, 24, of Williamsburg Plaza, London pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Today (29 April) at Peterborough Crown Court today he was sentenced to a year in prison which will run consecutively to the sentence he is already serving.

Mirazi was arrested for a separate incident in May last year in Mortlock Avenue when he was found with 96 wraps of crack cocaine and 31 wraps of heroin as well as more than £2,300 in cash.

Detective Constable Susan Burberry said: "Mirazi was caught red handed with a significant amount of class A drugs that were wrapped up and destine for the streets of Cambridgeshire."

County lines involves organised crime groups extending their drug dealing business from big cities into new areas. More information about county lines can be found here https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Drug-networking

