Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 6th May 2020 13:24

Jail for man who swallowed drugs

A MAN from Cambridge has been jailed after he was caught swallowing and hiding drugs.

Alex Vasekin, 20, of Bowers Croft, was arrested at just after 2am on Sunday (26 April) when officers attended a crash in Queen Edith's Way, Cambridge.

They found damage to a wall outside of a property and, 30 metres up the road, Vasekin parked in his Audi A3 with damage to the front bumper.

After speaking with him and becoming suspicious of his behaviour, he was drug tested at the roadside where he gave a positive reading for cocaine.

While in custody he refused to give an evidential blood sample and further searches revealed wraps of cocaine in his socks.

A short while later he produced two small bags of ketamine and MDMA which he had attempted to swallow.

At Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday (27 April) Vasekin was jailed for four months after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing a class A drug, possessing a class B drug and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was also disqualified from driving for 30 months.

PC Ben Patten, who investigated, said: "Vasekin swallowed his drugs, putting himself in serious danger, in an attempt to hide his criminality.

"He was caught red handed and I welcome his sentence."

