Published: 1st May 2020 09:00

More than 400 cannabis plants seized

POLICE have uncovered a cannabis factory in Gamlingay.

Responding to information from members of the public, officers from the South Cambs neighbourhood team visited a warehouse in Church Street (29 April).

They uncovered 447 plants in one room which a street value of between £128k and £385k. Other rooms in the property were set up ready to receive more mature plants.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Emma Hilson said: "Thanks to members of the public we've been able to stop a substantial amount of illegal drugs finding their way to the streets.

"Information like this is vital in helping us tackle the production and supply of drugs in the county."

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

