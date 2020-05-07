Burglars targeting unlocked homes

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 7th May 2020 07:07

Police

Burglars targeting unlocked homes

DETECTIVES investigating a series of burglaries are urging the public not to be complacent during the lockdown period.

Since Wednesday night (29 April) four burglaries have been reported to police in Hartford and Huntingdon, with entry through unlocked doors.

On one occasion a yellow Honda Jazz was stolen and a vacuum cleaner on another.

In the early hours of this morning a group of four men were reported to be trying door handles in the Oxmoor area but officers were unable to trace them.

Detective Sergeant James Rabbett, who is investigating, said: "These incidents are a result of opportunistic thieves trying their luck under the cover of darkness.

"I'm urging the public not to rest on their laurels during this lockdown period and to ensure their doors and windows are locked when going out or to bed.

"While we have stepped up patrols in the area to catch those responsible I'd also appeal for anyone with information about the offences or CCTV to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary.

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.