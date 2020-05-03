  • Bookmark this page

CCTV appeal after serial shoplifting in Ely

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 3rd May 2020 10:34

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with several incidents of shoplifting in Ely.

The BP service station, in Witchford Road, Ely, has had nine thefts between 6 and 22 April with £780 of goods lost.

PC Simon Rampley said: "We urge members of the public to look at this image and contact police if they recognise the man or have any information."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 35/23770/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

