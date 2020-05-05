  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Man caught with more than 100 wraps spared jail

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 5th May 2020 08:48

Drugs

Man caught with more than 100 wraps spared jail

A MAN caught with more than 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin has been spared jailed.

Luke Corben, 18, of Garratt Lane, London was handed a two year sentence suspended for two years at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (4 May).

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Corben ran away when he spotted officers from the Southern Impact Team on patrol in Princess Court in Cambridge in February.

The team caught up with him and found 64 wraps of heroin and 55 wraps of crack cocaine worth more than £1,800.

Corben was also given a six month curfew not to leave the house between 7pm and 7am and 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC Luke Upcott from the Impact Team said: "We hope this gives him the chance to turn his life around."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies