Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 5th May 2020 08:48

Man caught with more than 100 wraps spared jail

A MAN caught with more than 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin has been spared jailed.

Luke Corben, 18, of Garratt Lane, London was handed a two year sentence suspended for two years at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (4 May).

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Corben ran away when he spotted officers from the Southern Impact Team on patrol in Princess Court in Cambridge in February.

The team caught up with him and found 64 wraps of heroin and 55 wraps of crack cocaine worth more than £1,800.

Corben was also given a six month curfew not to leave the house between 7pm and 7am and 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC Luke Upcott from the Impact Team said: "We hope this gives him the chance to turn his life around."

